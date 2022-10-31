Man stabbed, another arrested after altercation in Monument Square

Oct. 30—A man was stabbed during an altercation Sunday morning in Monument Square and another man was arrested, according to Portland police.

Police said injuries to the man, who they didn't identify, were not life-threatening.

Police received calls about a fight in the square around 9:30 a.m., Portland police Lt. Robert Doherty said. Officers found the injured man when they arrived.

Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 36, of Portland, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, Doherty said. He said the investigation is continuing, and the case is being referred to detectives.

The victim was transported to Maine Medical Center, Doherty said.

Police were told there was a fight involving several people, Doherty said. He said more details will be released when more information is known.