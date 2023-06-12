Man stabbed at apartment complex in Falmouth, police say

Police are investigating a weekend stabbing at an apartment complex on Cape Cod.

Around 4:44 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Gosnold Grove Apartments at 364 East Falmouth Highway in Falmouth, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a male stabbing victim.

Details on the man’s injuries or condition were not available Monday.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Falmouth detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

