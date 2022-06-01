Man stabbed in April 'altercation' following car crash in Wilmington dies, police say

A 38-year-old man who was stabbed during an April "altercation" following a car crash has died from his injuries, police said Wednesday.

Alfredo Guerro Hernandez died late last week, a Wilmington Police Department spokesman said. He did not say which day.

Guerro Hernandez's death comes about a month after he was stabbed on April 28. Shortly after 5:15 p.m. that day, officers were called to the 400 block of North DuPont St., just blocks from St. Francis Hospital, for reports of a fight that started after a car crash.

Wilmington Police did not say how many cars were involved, nor did they say how many people were involved in the fight.

READ: Before fire took man's life, he spent the last year living in broken-down apartment

Not long after responding to the scene of the crash, police were told that Guerro Hernandez had shown up at a local hospital, where he was listed as "stable." Wilmington Police said he was suffering from a "laceration," though did not say where on his body he was injured.

It's unclear whether Guerro Hernandez remained hospitalized following the stabbing, given the department said only that he "subsequently succumbed to his injuries." It also remains unclear whether detectives have identified a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information Detective Joran Merced at (302) 576-3637 or Detective Justin Kane at (302) 576-3961.

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man stabbed after April car crash in Wilmington dies, police say