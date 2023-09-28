Man stabbed in armed robbery in Roseland, one of at least 3 victims of armed robbers throughout city overnight

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the back Wednesday night by armed robbers in the city’s Roseland neighborhood making him one of three people whom fell victim to robbers throughout Chicago, police said.

About 9:10 p.m., robbers approached the man with a knife and a gun in the 200 block of East 104th Street. When he attempted to run away, he was stabbed in the back. The robbers took his wallet and one of them fired shots at the victim but missed, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said.

In other armed robberies overnight:

Around 2 a.m., a 42-year-old man was outside in the 4900 block of West Kamerling Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood when a white SUV with three males pulled alongside, police said. The robbers exited the SUV and demanded his property. He complied and robbers fled the scene.

About 20 minutes later, a 30-year-old woman was approached by a white SUV that pulled alongside and two robbers exited demanding her property before fleeing east in the 4900 block of West Montana Street in the Austin neighborhood.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.