Man stabbed, arrested after argument, fight with with 49-year-old lady; police say

A man and woman were arrested after an argument turned into a fight and ended in a stabbing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta Police said the incident happened Saturday morning at 4 a.m. Officers arrived at 697 Windsor St. and found a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed in the arm.

During the initial investigation police learned the man was involved in an argument turned fight with a 49-year-old woman he lives with. After the fight, a 23-year-old woman who both the man and woman know arrived to the location and stabbed the man.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 23-year-old woman and the 29-year-old man were both arrested and charged.

The investigation is still ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: