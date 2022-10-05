Man who was stabbed arrested after bizarre attack at Cobb storage unit

Police say that an attack at a Cobb County storage unit couldn’t be crazier if you scripted it for a movie.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at a storage facility on Cobb Parkway, where police were called out to reports of someone banging on storage units with a hammer.

When police got to the scene, they found Saul Jimenez suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police originally believed he was the victim, but then figured out that the real victim stabbed Jimenez in self-defense.

The bizarre incident unfolded last week.

Chuck McPhilamy with the Marietta Police Department said that when officers got to the storage unit, they found a very confusing scene.

“When we arrive at the facility, we are now getting multiple other different calls,” McPhilamy said. “Calls about a possible stabbing as well as there’s now an individual walking down Cobb Parkway away from the scene covered in blood.”

While officers were trying to render aid to Jimenez, police said he started to attack officers and take their guns away while he was “actively bleeding from multiple stab wounds.”

“The scene couldn’t have been any crazier if you had scripted this for a movie,” McPhilamy said.

A second unit of police officers were along Cobb Parkway responding to a call they received about a man walking down the street bloodied.

“He’s covered in blood and it certainly seems strange,” McPhilamy said. “They keep their distance assuming he has the knife and he was the aggressor.”

Police eventually determined that man wasn’t the aggressor at all, but a good Samaritan trying to step in and stop a fight between Jimenez and the victim.

“We have a tragic situation where an individual was in their own storage unit minding their own business when they were attacked with a hammer,” McPhilarmy said.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, did suffer injuries from the hammer that were not life-threatening.

It’s unclear what prompted the fight between Jimenez and the victim and if they knew each other.

Jimenez is now facing several charges.