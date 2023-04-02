Man stabbed at Ashmont station, suspect in custody

One man was stabbed at Ashmont station on Sunday morning.

Around 6:12 a.m. two adult males were engaged in a physical confrontation while inside the MBTA’s Ashmont Station. During the altercation, one of the two males was stabbed.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency care for a non-life-threatening stab wound to the shoulder.

Transit Police located the suspect as he was exiting the station, and placed him into custody for Assault & Battery by means of a Dangerous Weapon-Knife.

The suspect was transported to headquarters for processing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

