Man stabbed in back five times outside Walmart

SAN DIEGO — A man was critically injured Friday after being stabbed multiple times outside a Walmart in the Ocean Crest neighborhood, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 35-year-old man was standing outside the grocery store located at 710 Dennery Rd. around 11:07 p.m. when he was approached by four unknown men.

Authorities say a physical altercation ensued and one of the suspects, later identified as 27-year-old Joshua Sanchez, allegedly stabbed the victim five times in the back with a pocket knife. The suspects then got into multiple vehicle and left the area.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Vehicle descriptions were given to police by witnesses. An SDPD helicopter located the vehicles shortly after and ground units conducted traffic stops.

Police say the individuals were detained without incident.

Southern Division detectives responded to the scene to investigate. During the course of their investigation, police say they identified Sanchez as the suspect. He was arrested on charges of attempted murder.

At this time, no other arrests have been made.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

