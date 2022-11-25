Man stabbed in back near Belltown neighborhood

A man was stabbed in the back near Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning.

Police said the victim called 911 at 11:30 a.m. and said he had been stabbed on Third Avenue.

The man said he had been walking on Third Avenue between Blanchard and Virginia streets when someone came up from behind and stabbed him in the back.

The suspect fled and the victim could not provide a description.

Police said no weapon was recovered.

Medics responded and the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the Seattle Police Department violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.