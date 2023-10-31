Man stabbed in back seat of car by blind date he met on dating app, Oklahoma police say

The two met for a date in a local park. Then, while in the backseat of a car, one began stabbing the other.

Police in Oklahoma are investigating the incident after the date left one man in the hospital, news outlets reported.

Officers were called to a park in Tulsa around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 for reports of a stabbing, according to KOTV.

The 911 caller told police a man ran up to him asking for help, KJRH reported.

The man was immediately rushed to a hospital for surgery, but was able to give police some details on what happened, according to KTUL.

The man told officers he met the suspect on a dating app called Grindr. He said the two agreed to meet at the park, and the suspect arrived on a bicycle before getting into the man’s car, the news outlet reported.

While they were in the backseat, the suspect began stabbing him multiple times in the face, neck and chest, police told KOTV.

The suspect took off and that’s when the man went running for help, according to KJRH.

Police were unable to question the man any further because of his injuries, according to KJRH. His current condition is unknown.

