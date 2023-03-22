Man stabbed and beaten with bat in Queens parking dispute continues to fight for his life: ‘Those are evil people’

The man critically injured in a horrifying caught-on-camera Queens beatdown over a parking spot last week is still hospitalized after undergoing multiple surgeries, neighbors said Tuesday.

Wilson Chabla Lliguicota, 28, got into an argument with his attackers near his home on 48th St. near 47th Ave. in Sunnyside around 3:50 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Arturo Cuevas, 30, and Daisy Barrera, 27, attacked, with a witness telling police she watched as the man stabbed Lliguicota multiple times, according to a criminal complaint.

Barrera allegedly pummeled Lliguicota with a baseball bat until he fell to the ground.

In video obtained by the Daily News, Cuevas is seen repeatedly stomping on the man as Barrera stands nearby.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

“You motherf---er!” she screamed before she took another swing at the injured man, who was already down on the pavement.

After the enraged couple walked away, a woman held Lliguicota’s bloodied hand as she appeared to make an emergency call, the video shows.

A neighbor watched in horror as Lliguicota was attacked.

“When I look out the window, that’s when the whole thing started,” said the neighbor, who did not want to be named. “Boom, boom and the knife — oh, my God.”

The woman told The News she could do nothing but pray as she watched the terrifying encounter.

“Those are evil people, very bad people,” she said of the assailants. “I almost feel like, post-traumatic.”

Medics took Lliguicota to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was treated for severe brain trauma and multiple cuts.

He underwent brain surgery and continues to fight for his life as he uses a ventilator to breathe, officials said.

It was not the first time the mild-mannered man was beaten over a parking dispute in the neighborhood, according to the witness.

“Last year, somebody else broke his nose,” the woman recalled.

“He doesn’t even know how to fight,” she added. “He’s hardworking, he doesn’t get into anyone’s business.”

Barrera and Cuevas were both charged with attempted murder and two counts of assault. Following an arraignment in Queens Criminal Court, they were ordered held without bail.

In a statement, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the attempted murder charges and remand were both appropriate, citing the “viciousness of the attack.”

“This shocking display of brutality will be met with justice,” Katz promised. “Our thoughts are with the victims.”