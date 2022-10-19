Man who stabbed boss said he was trying to 'protect' community, records show

Phoenix police.

A man arrested Monday and charged on suspicion of attempted murder at a Phoenix business reportedly said he attacked his supervisor because he was convinced the victim was a threat to the community, records indicate.

Officers responded to a call around 8 a.m. near Buckeye Road and 75th Avenue. The calls reported a person armed with a knife at Kem Krest, an auto parts facility, according to arrest reports.

Kendis Randles, 28, was later taken into custody, admitting he intentionally cut his boss while trying to kill him.

Randles is charged with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree aggravated assault, according to court records.

Around 7:40 a.m., Randles "severely" cut his immediate supervisor multiple times in the face, neck, abdomen and right hand with a box cutter at their workplace, according to court documents.

Randles had been "gaining the nerve" to attack his boss for several months and admitted to trying to kill his supervisor because "if the legal system would not serve justice, then he would have to get the victim off of the street to protect the community," according to court documents.

Randles, according to charging documents, said he tried reporting his supervisor to police for supposedly trying to sell a baby nearly five years ago, but authorities did nothing. Randles told police he repeatedly confronted the victim about these suspicions and the supervisor denied any wrongdoing, according to the documents.

On Monday, a coworker heard "a ruckus" in the supervisor's office and found Randles, with box cutter in his right hand, standing over the victim who was bloody and lying on the ground, documents detail. The coworker then tried to pull Randles off the supervisor and proceeded to run into the warehouse to get other employees in order to separate the two, the documents continue.

Randles then barricaded himself in the office, according to charging documents. Officers spoke with Randles for several hours before forcing him to surrender by using non-lethal gas, police said. The box cutter used in the incident was located by police, court records mention.

The person stabbed was rushed to surgery and is expected to survive, but will require long-term care and additional surgeries, police said. The lacerations to the victim's face, neck and hand required surgery, according to court documents.

The victim was in stable condition, police on Monday said. Phoenix police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said on Tuesday that he received no update on their status, leading him to think the stable condition status remained unchanged.

After his arrest, Randles, who had a history of substance abuse, denied using narcotics and "having any mental issues," considering himself of "sound mind," according to the charging documents.

As of Tuesday evening, Maricopa County jail records showed Randles remained booked while court records showed he had a pending $1 million bond release. Randles' next court hearings are Oct. 24 and Oct. 27, court records show.

