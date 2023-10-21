Man stabbed in Brighton city centre days after teen's death

A man has been stabbed in central Brighton, two days after a boy was killed, police said.

The man, in his 20s, received two stab injuries in the St James's Street area at about 01:00 BST on 7 October, Sussex Police said.

His injuries were treated in hospital and he was later discharged.

On 5 October Mustafa Momand, 17, was fatally stabbed in Queen's Road. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.

On 9 October, a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after being stabbed in Trafalgar Street in the city centre.

The man in his 20s, stabbed on 7 October, is not supporting the investigation and the case has been filed pending new evidence, a police spokeswoman said.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.