Man stabbed on Bronx street by stranger in unprovoked attack

A 52-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the back and head in an apparently unprovoked attack on a Bronx street, police said Wednesday.

The victim was standing outside the Met Foodmarket on White Plains Road near Nereid Ave. when a man sporting glasses, a black hat, and red-and-black sweatsuit stormed up to him about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17, cops said.

The stranger pulled a blade and stabbed the victim repeatedly in the back, back of the head, and left arm.

Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The attacker then ran off down Nereid Ave. and has not been caught.

The victim told police he had never seen his attacker before.

Cops on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspect in the hopes someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.