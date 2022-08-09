Man stabbed in Broward airlifted to hospital with life-threatening wounds, police say

A man stabbed in Tamarac on Tuesday was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening wounds, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:50 p.m., first responders received a call about a stabbing in the 6300 block of Landings Way in Tamarac, BSO said in a news release. Upon arrival, deputies and Tamarac paramedics say they found a man with several stab wounds.

Deputies detained a man at the scene as detectives continue to investigate, BSO said.

Authorities didn’t release additional information.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.