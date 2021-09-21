Man stabbed in buttocks on NYC subway train

The subway really is a pain in the rear end.

A 33-year-old man was stabbed in the buttocks while riding the D train Sunday night, police said Tuesday.

The victim was riding northbound in the Bronx around 8:40 p.m. when he accidentally bumped another rider while sitting down, cops said.

The brush begat a bleeding booty when the irate straphanger took it personally and knifed the man once in the tuchas, police said.

The attacker got off the train at the 174th-175th St. station and ran onto the street, cops said.

The NYPD released pictures of the suspected stabber on Tuesday. He is over six feet tall, has blonde-tipped dreadlocks and a piercing near his right eye.

The victim was treated for his injuries at St. Barnabas Hospital, cops said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).