Man stabbed in Chalfant overnight

Police are investigating after a man was found stabbed in Chalfant overnight.

According to Allegheny County police, the stabbing happened in the 200 block of North Avenue at around 12:39 a.m.

Responding units found a man with a stab wound at the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Allegheny County police are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man facing charges in relation to baby girl’s overdose death in Penn Hills Man arrested after alleged racially motivated knife attack in Downtown Pittsburgh Some neighbors upset by South Fayette Township government using taxpayer money to go to resort VIDEO: Legacy of doctor lost in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting lives on through memorial scholarship DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts