Man stabbed after confronting group of loiterers in Xenia Twp., sheriff's office says

Kristen Spicker, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Oct. 14—The Greene County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was stabbed Wednesday when he reportedly confronted a group of loiterers.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on Hickman Road.

"The victim confronted approximately four to five subjects who were loitering in the area and an altercation resulted in the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound," said Capt. Kelly Edwards.

Additional information on the man's condition was not released.

The suspect reportedly fled in a mid to late '90s marron Chevrolet Impala with an out-of-state license plate, according to the sheriff's office. No one has been taken into custody in related to the incident at this time.

Anyone with information can report a tip anonymously to the sheriff's office by calling 937-562-4819.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories