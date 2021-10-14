Man stabbed after confronting group of loiterers in Xenia Twp., sheriff's office says

Oct. 14—The Greene County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was stabbed Wednesday when he reportedly confronted a group of loiterers.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. on Hickman Road.

"The victim confronted approximately four to five subjects who were loitering in the area and an altercation resulted in the adult male victim suffering from a stab wound," said Capt. Kelly Edwards.

Additional information on the man's condition was not released.

The suspect reportedly fled in a mid to late '90s marron Chevrolet Impala with an out-of-state license plate, according to the sheriff's office. No one has been taken into custody in related to the incident at this time.

Anyone with information can report a tip anonymously to the sheriff's office by calling 937-562-4819.