Man stabbed on CTA bus in Grand Boulevard, police say

A 48-year-old man was stabbed after an altercation on a CTA bus early Friday morning in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The 48-year old man was on a bus in the 4300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue shortly after midnight when he became involved in a verbal altercation with another passenger who then produced a knife and stabbed him, according to police. The offender fled the bus on foot.

The 48-year-old was transported to the hospital and listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Detectives are investigating.