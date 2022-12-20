Man stabbed to death in Alexander County home; girlfriend charged, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Alexander County.

Investigators were called around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the Ellendale community along Highway 64, west of Taylorsville. The victim was identified as Timothy Crane.

Deputies said the suspect, Taylor Snook, was still there when they arrived at the home. The Alexander County sheriff said the two were in a relationship and had been staying at the home.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty confirmed there were four adults inside the home at the time of the stabbing.

Half a dozen investigators spent hours collecting evidence Tuesday. A lot of their focus was near the front door of the residence. The sheriff spoke with Faherty about why they spent more than eight hours investigating at the home.

“We’ve seen evidence of something happening inside and carrying into the outside. so we decided that we would pull out, wait ‘til daylight, that way we could see,” Sheriff Chad Pennell said. “Make sure we wasn’t walking over any evidence or anything that we found outside.”

Deputies told Faherty Snook was charged with murder and was taken into custody.

Investigators said they believe they’ve recovered a murder weapon at the home. They’re also checking the 911 calls to see if the suspect was the one who called authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

