Man stabbed to death in Bedford; suspect in custody, police say

A man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning in Bedford and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Police officers responding to a disturbance call around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday found a man with multiple stab wounds in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Shady Lane. He was later pronounced dead at a North Richland Hills Hospital, police said in a news release.

Police took another man into custody at the scene. He is being held in the Euless jail and will be arraigned Wednesday authorities said.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or the suspect.

According to the news release, investigators believe this was an isolated incident. No one else was injured.