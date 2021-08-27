Man stabbed to death in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A 51-year-old Brooklyn man was stabbed to death during a fight with an acquaintance early Friday, police said.

The victim was standing outside a building on Brighton Beach Ave. near Brighton 5th St. just before 4 a.m. when he got into an argument with a man he knew.

The second man pulled out a knife and stabbed the first man in the chest several times, then took the knife with him as he fled.

Medics took the victims to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

The suspect remains at large.