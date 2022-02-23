A man was stabbed to death at a Broward bus stop, cops say. An arrest has been made

A fight that began at a Broward bus stop ended with one man being stabbed to death in the street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

David Vaz, 67, who according to deputies is homeless, has been charged with murder and is being held in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond.

John Lucki, 49, was found naked and bleeding on Feb. 11 in the area of North University Drive and West McNab Road in Tamarac. He was lying in the road with his bloody clothes scattered nearby, BSO said. It was not clear from the report why or how that victim ended up naked in the road.

According to BSO, an off-duty Plantation Police sergeant who was traveling northbound on University Drive around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 11 spotted the man in the street.

Lucki was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

At first, deputies thought Lucki had been hit by a car. But investigators soon learned that Lucki “was involved in a physical altercation with a male subject,” BSO said.

Surveillance video at a nearby shopping plaza saw the victim fighting with a man before the man threw two orange cones at him, according to the arrest report. The video contradicted Vaz’s account that the victim threw the cones at him, according to the arrest report.

The fight, detectives say, happened in the median area of the 7200 block of North University Drive. Vaz ended the fight by pulling out a knife and stabbing Lucki, BSO said. The victim tried to run away, but Vaz chased him, a deputy wrote in the report.

“The victim is observed falling onto the roadway (northbound lanes) where a physical altercation ensued and the male subject is seen standing over the victim and striking him multiple times as the victim laid on the ground,” a deputy wrote.

Soon after, Vaz was seen boarding a bus with a woman, who uses a wheelchair.

Detectives found Vaz the next day. He had a knife attached to his belt loop and clothing that matched what was seen in the video, according to the report. He told deputies he stabbed Lucki because Lucki had disrespected him and his girlfriend. He denied having a fight with Lucki before the stabbing, the report said.