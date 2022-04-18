Man stabbed to death in New Brunswick over stolen phone, prosecutor says

NEW BRUNSWICK – A 55-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Monday over a stolen phone, authorities said.

City police responded about 3:35 a.m. Monday to the area of Delavan Street and Jersey Avenue where they found Rogelio Lopez-Lopez with multiple stab wounds, according to the press release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Lopez-Lopez was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

An investigation by Detective Walter Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Detective Keith Walcott of the New Brunswick Police Department found the suspect, who was identified by an eyewitness as Adan Santiago-Feria, knew Lopez-Lopez and allegedly stabbed him over a fight about a stolen phone.

Santiago-Feria, who remains at large, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and terroristic threats.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Walcott at 732-745-5200 or Detective Kelley at 732- 745-3330 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 939-9600 or middlesextips.com.

