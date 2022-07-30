Man stabbed to death on a bus in Desert Hot Springs, and attacker is still at large

A man was stabbed to death during an argument on a bus in Desert Hot Springs Friday night, police said.

Police were called to the 66300 block of Mission Lakes Boulevard just after 6 p.m. for "a disturbance" on a Sunline bus, Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier wrote in a press release.

The man who'd been stabbed was still on the bus, and the attacker had fled. Officers tried to help the victim until medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Saucier said.

Police didn't release his name or age or say where he was from. They asked anyone with information to call police at 760-329-2904, either Saucier at extension 382 or Detective Chris Tooth at extension 352.

People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.

