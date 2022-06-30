Man stabbed to death In central Fort Worth domestic dispute early Thursday morning

A man has died after being stabbed multiple times early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Lipscomb Street in Fort Worth.

Responding officers said upon their arrival at the scene, a man was suffering from multiple stab wounds and was soon pronounced dead.

“This incident was the result a result of a domestic dispute,” a spokesperson from the police department said.

Police have made an arrest and taken someone into custody. According to a police report log, the suspect stabbed their father.

The investigation remains ongoing.