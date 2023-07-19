Man stabbed to death in clash sparked by killer taking pics of victim’s family on Brooklyn street

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death during an argument sparked when his killer started taking pictures of the victim’s family on a Brooklyn street, police said Wednesday.

The relatives were both slashed when they tried to intervene.

Victim Severiano Reyes was hanging out with his relatives on Roebling St. near South 9th St. in Williamsburg when the killer started snapping pictures of them about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

An argument erupted and as it escalated the picture taker pulled out a knife and stabbed Reyes in the neck, according to cops. Reyes’ relatives tried to stop the attack and were also hurt.

A friend told CBS New York that Reyes was upset the killer was taking pictures of his cousin.

“Him and the other friend from the neighborhood were trying to stand up for her, basically saying, ‘Why are you taking pictures? Stop taking pictures.’ And the guy just attacked them,” the friend, Phil Proszowski, told the station. “They just couldn’t save him, there was too much blood.”

The attacker got away and has not been caught.

Medics rushed Reyes to Bellevue Hospital but he could not be saved.

His relatives, a 45-year-old man slashed in the neck and back and a 27-year-old woman slashed on her wrist, were taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

“It’s unreal. I’m not happy, my heart is heavy. I don’t know what to do, what to say, or how to feel anymore right now,” Reyes’ cousin Michael Figueroa told CBS New York. “Not only that he was my cousin, he was my godson. It’s not easy.”

Reyes had five arrests on his record, for robbery and drugs, and had served two short prison sentences, according to cops and public records. His last prison stint ended when he was conditionally released in January 2019.

Relatives told CBS New York he was the father of two young kids.

He lived in Bushwick, according to police.