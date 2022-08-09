Man stabbed to death during ‘altercation’ in Everett, DA says

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Everett late Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation in the area of Cherry Street around 10:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie.

The victim, a 45-year-old Everett resident, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was stabbed following a “brief altercation,” Ryan and Mazzie said.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Everett police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

