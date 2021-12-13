Man stabbed to death during argument in Bronx subway station

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News

A man was stabbed to death inside a Bronx subway station early Monday, police said.

Witnesses saw the victim arguing with his attacker moments before the 12:40 a.m. slaying on the mezzanine level of the Wakefield-241st St. station the last stop on the No. 2 line, police said.

The victim, stabbed in the upper body, was rushed by medics to Montefiore Medical Center but could not be saved.

Police said he had no identification on him and they are trying to determine his identity. His killer ran off and has not been caught.

