Man stabbed to death with pocket knife during fight in south Fort Worth; one arrested

A man died early Tuesday after being stabbed with a pocket knife during a fight in a south Fort Worth neighborhood, Fort Worth police said.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released by authorities.

One man was arrested after the fatal stabbing. Jail records identified the suspect as 41-year-old Juan Ramos, who faces a murder charge in the case.

Ramos was booked into the Fort Worth Jail just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Patrol officers responded to the stabbing call just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Merida Avenue.

The man with a stab wound was found in the area and the suspect was taken into custody near the residence.

Detectives learned that the suspect, the victim and several other witnesses became involved in a verbal and physical altercation.

Police did not release any information on a motive for the fight.

During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim at least one time, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. He will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.