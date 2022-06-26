Man stabbed to death during overnight fight, police searching for killer

A man is dead and police are searching for his killer after a fight broke out early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to a home in the 2700 block of Dearwood Drive SW at 2:30 a.m. to reports of an injured person.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has not been released.

Investigators say the victim was involved in a fight that led to the stabbing.

TRENDING STORIES:

They have not released any details on possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: