Man stabbed to death in fight at Anchorage home, police say

Jun. 18—A man is dead following a stabbing Thursday night inside an Anchorage home, police said.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of West 26th Avenue around 9:20 p.m., police wrote in a statement.

James Patlan, 38, stabbed another man multiple times during a fight, police said. The victim was brought to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, authorities said. Police classified the death as domestic violence related and said everyone involved had been contacted.

Patlan was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder Friday and is in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. He was scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the police department did not immediately answer questions Friday morning about the circumstances surrounding the altercation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.