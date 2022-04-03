Man stabbed to death in Frayser, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
Memphis Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times.

Officers responded on Sunday afternoon to the 2800 block of Leafy Hollow Drive for a wounding.

One man was found with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made and this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

