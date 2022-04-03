Man stabbed to death in Frayser, police say

Memphis Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times.

Officers responded on Sunday afternoon to the 2800 block of Leafy Hollow Drive for a wounding.

Officers are on the scene of a wounding call at 2844 Leafy Hollow Dr. One male victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 3, 2022

One man was found with multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made and this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

