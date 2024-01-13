Man stabbed to death at Fresno apartment complex. The victim knew the suspect, cops say

A man was stabbed to death Friday night at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno.

Police said the incident happened at 8 p.m. at North Jackson and East White avenues, Lt. Zeb White said.

Arriving officers found a man who had a stab wound to the upper body. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Price said there was a disturbance inside the apartment when the stabbing took place.

Police don’t have a suspect description, but Price said the suspect is known to the individuals that live at the apartment.

“We’re still trying to figure out who played what role,” Price said. “Trying to identify the individuals involved.”

It’s unknown if a weapon was found, but detectives located surveillance video.

The area will be closed for several hours, Price said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.