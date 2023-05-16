Man stabbed to death in Fresno, police say. Officers found victim at a shopping center

Fresno police are investigating the death of a man slain in a knife attack early Tuesday west of Highway 99.

Lt. Bill Dooley said the fatal attack took place sometime before 2 a.m. in a shopping center near the intersection of West Clinton and North Brawley avenues.

Arriving officers found the 37-year-old man near a dumpster.

The victim was suffering from a single stab wound to his neck, and was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives asked that anyone with additional information contact police detective M. Yee at 559-621-2407, or detective J. Baroni at 559-621-2415.