Man stabbed to death in Fresno, police say. Officers looking for video of incident

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in southeast Fresno, police said Friday.

Officers were called to Olive Avenues and Fifth Street about 8 a.m. Thursday and found Angel Huerta, 28, suffering from stab wounds, police said in a news release.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators were looking for surveillance video and have spoken to family and friends of Huerta, police said.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.