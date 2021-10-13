Man stabbed to death on Fryeburg fairgrounds Wednesday

Oct. 13—State police homicide detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man who was found early Wednesday near the Fryeburg fairgrounds bathrooms.

Someone called 911 to report the stabbing about 1:05 a.m., state police said, but the man was already dead when officers arrived.

The state police major crimes unit was notified by 1:28 a.m., and detectives are interviewing witnesses and persons of interest, state police said.

The victim has not been identified and police have not made any arrests. Technicians collecting evidence are expected to be at the fairgrounds into Wednesday evening.

An autopsy on the victim is expected to be conducted in the coming days.

Police said there is no ongoing danger to the public. The Fryeburg Fair ended on Saturday.

