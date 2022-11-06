Man stabbed to death at gas station near West Palm Beach

Cop lights array

WEST PALM BEACH — A man was stabbed to death Saturday afternoon at a gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard west of the city, police said Sunday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing took place just before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at 5019 Okeechobee Blvd., west of Haverhill Road, during an altercation between the unidentified man and "an unknown white/Hispanic male."

Deputies said they were called to to Good Samaritan Emergency Center, where the stabbing victim was taken. He died of his wounds upon arrival, and sheriff's officials are investigating his death as a homicide.

The man's death would be the 69th homicide in the county this year, according to the Palm Beach Post Homicides Tracker.

Officials released no further identifying information about the dead man, and do not have a suspect in the stabbing. Anyone with information about the altercation and stabbing is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Wayne Washington is a journalist covering West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and race relations at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at wwashington@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter @waynewashpbpost. Help support our work; subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing at gas station