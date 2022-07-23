Man stabbed to death in Harlem clash: police

A man was fatally stabbed during a clash on a Harlem street early Saturday, cops said.

The 27-year-old victim was on W. 130th St. near Lenox Ave. about 12:15 a.m. when he got into an argument with another man, witnesses told police.

During the furious exchange, the suspect pulled a knife and jammed it into the victim’s chest.

Responding officers found the victim, a Harlem resident, sprawled out on the ground with a gaping stab wound.

EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released as cops track down family members.

The suspect ran off. No arrests have been made.

The fatal stabbing occurred 15 minutes before Harlem resident James Johnson was fatally shot during a dice game six blocks away on W. 124th St., although the two incidents do not appear to be related.