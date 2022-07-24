Man stabbed to death in Hooksett Sunday morning

Jul. 24—HOOKSETT — A 45-year-old man died after being found stabbed in the neck on Main Street early Sunday morning, according to the Attorney General's Office. His death is being ruled a homicide.

Just after midnight, Jason Wirtz was found lying partially in the roadway, unresponsive, and bleeding from his neck, according to a news release. Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati could only say Wirtz lived in the Manchester area.

He was brought to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy Sunday and determined the cause of Wirtz's death was a single stab wound to the neck, and the manner of death was homicide, according to the news release.

As part of the investigation, police closed a portion of Main Street between Route 3 and Grant Drive. Police tape remained around much of the area until the street reopened at approximately 2:15 p.m. A New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit truck was parked in the middle of the street as investigators took photos and collected evidence.

Police received a 911 call about 12:08 a.m. Sunday morning about a man, later identified as Wirtz, lying partially in the road in the area of 66 Main St.

The investigation is ongoing.

"At this point in our investigation all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the general public," the news release reads.

Investigators, however, are asking for the public's help for anyone who saw anyone walking on Main Street in Hooksett between Daniel Webster Highway and College Park Drive between the hours of 11:30 p.m. (Saturday) to 1 a.m. (Sunday), and anyone who drove across the Main Street Bridge in Hooksett during that same time period is asked to call the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit tip line at 603-628-8477.