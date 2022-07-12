Man stabbed to death inside his Brooklyn apartment building, bleeding suspect arrested outside

Cops responding to a 911 call for a bleeding man outside a Brooklyn apartment building ended up charging him with murder — after finding a resident stabbed to death inside.

The NYPD got the 911 call describing a man bleeding from his wrist on 76th St. near Third Ave. in Bay Ridge at 8:31 a.m. Monday.

When they got there, they found Jaymir Brasby outside an apartment building with cuts on both hands.

As cops investigated, they found 39-year-old Sean Cregg dead inside a a hallway in the building. Cregg, who lives in the building, had been stabbed in the back by Brasby, according to cops.

Medics took Brasby, 22, to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn in stable condition. He was charged with murder and weapon possession.

Brasby is from Nanty-Glo, Pa., police said. It wasn’t clear if he had been recently living in Brooklyn or was just visiting when the murder took place.

Cops have not established a motive.