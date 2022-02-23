Man stabbed to death inside Hampton home, police say

A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death inside a Hampton residence early Wednesday morning, Hampton police said.

Dispatchers received a call about the stabbing, located in the 400 block of Reed Street, at 1:03 a.m. Officers found a man dead at the scene, police said. A woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police believe the man was stabbed during a domestic altercation in the Hampton home. Authorities are investigating what led up to the stabbing.

Police haven’t released the victim’s identity or information about a potential suspect. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call 757-727-6111 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

