Man stabbed to death intervening in fight by angry customer at Berwyn grocery store
Berwyn police said a man was stabbed to death while trying to stop an angry customer from attacking a teenage girl at Valle's Produce Friday morning.
Berwyn police said a man was stabbed to death while trying to stop an angry customer from attacking a teenage girl at Valle's Produce Friday morning.
An Indonesian domestic worker who stabbed and slashed her 59-year-old employer to death in 2016 was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday (23 April).
Four former youth detention center workers charged in connection with the rape of a teenage boy were known as the “hit squad” and “muscle” of their dormitory, a New Hampshire state trooper testified Friday. Eleven men have been arrested this month as part of an ongoing investigation into the Youth Development Center in Manchester, including several who were in court Friday for hearings to set bail or determine whether there is probable cause to move forward with their cases. The facility, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019, as well as a lawsuit in which more than 200 men and women allege they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.
A health professional holds a vial of Janssen/J&J's COVID-19 vaccine in Pamplona, Spain on April 22, 2021. Abigail, a 29-year-old from New York City who asked to use a pseudonym to preserve her privacy, knew to expect some side effects after she got her second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in February. While scientists have not confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines can cause menstrual changes like Abigail’s, she feels confident the shot was her trigger, since she experienced something similar after a probable case of COVID-19 last spring.
A DNA test has led to the arrest of a suspect in the April 1985 slaying, rape and kidnapping of a 78-year-old woman who had dementia and had wandered from her home. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that it had arrested Richard C. Lange, 61, on first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual assault charges. The office did not release the victim's name, but 1985 news stories identify her as Mildred Matheny, who was found unconscious, nude and beaten along a remote dirt road, about 25 miles from where she had disappeared seven hours earlier.
NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.
Their first doses were Moderna, but their second were Pfizer, the chain said.
Jake Marisnick homered and matched a career high with five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 on Friday for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Willson Contreras also connected for Chicago, which was coming off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Nico Hoerner had three hits in his first start of the season.
Cinematographer Jannicke Mikkelsen is used to working with non-traditional filmmaking techniques, methods and in unique environments. In fact, it’s kind of her thing. Over the last decade, the Norwegian film director and cinematographer has solved innovative tech challenges with and for David Attenborough, the rock band Queen, Apollo11’s 50th-anniversary installation for NASA and was a […]
Nestled between Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead in the mountains outside Los Angeles, this cozy A-frame has all the brightness of California with all the action of the wilderness. An expansive deck and a projector above a wide fireplace are welcome respites after daytime hikes, swimming, and climbing excursions a short trip away. Set on 13 private acres with panoramic views of towering trees, this light-filled carriage house in upstate New York epitomizes getting away from it all.
If you're looking to enjoy your outdoor space all year long, read on Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
When he woke up in Kabul, in the waning days of the Soviet War in Afghanistan, he had trouble figuring out what was going on. As the journalist Artyom Borovik told the story, when his fellow soldiers tried to reorient him, he just kept asking the same question: “What are we doing in Afghanistan?” No one could give a definite answer. In 2001, we were conducting “comprehensive and relentless operations” to drive terrorists out of Afghanistan and bring them to justice.
President Biden on Thursday nominated longtime environmental advocate Tracy Stone-Manning to head the Bureau of Land Management, the Interior Department division that oversees about a quarter-billion acres of federal lands in Western states. BLM also manages drilling and mining rights, animal grazing, and recreational activities on those lands. Stone-Manning, 55, has worked at the National Wildlife Federation since 2015, and before that she led Montana's Department of Environmental Quality and worked as chief of staff to former Gov. Steve Bullock (D) and an aide to Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.). Tester said in a statement that Stone-Manning is "a tireless public lands champion with a lifetime of experience," while Montana's other senator, Steve Daines (R), said he would be "digging through and looking at her record and history" on environmental and energy issues. BLM never had a Senate-confirmed director under former President Donald Trump, who cycled through "a string of acting directors to execute a loosening of restrictions on industry," The Associated Press reports. "Chief among them was conservative lawyer William Perry Pendley, who before he took the position advocated for selling off federal lands." After Pendley stayed in the job for more than a year without a Senate hearing, Bullock — with Stone-Manning's support — sued, and a federal judge ordered Pendley removed. Montana Petroleum Association director Alan Olson said Stone-Manning, who he served on a climate council with, is highly intelligent, "left of center" but not extreme, and receptive to opposing arguments, but she should expect from Republicans the same treatment Democrats afforded Trump's appointees. "Tracy went after Pendley," he told AP. "She can expect the same." More stories from theweek.comA Black progressive could win in Kentucky — if the Democratic Party gets out of the way7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyRacial justice has a Goldilocks problem
Officials in Oregon and Texas are investigating developments of rare blood clots in two patients who received the J&J vaccine. Latest COVID-19 news.
But they're still deciding!
Kim Foxx admitted to The Chicago Tribune she hadn’t watched the video, and her office had been given a “version of events.” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has acknowledged that she had not watched the recording of a Chicago Police officer shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo before prosecutors described the deadly encounter in open court. At an April 10 hearing for Ruben Roman, 21, who was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and child endangerment, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said Toledo had a gun when he was shot by Chicago Police.
When it comes to dating, nothing is sexier than self-awareness. Before jumping into a new relationship or talking your casual dating partner into something more serious, though, it begs the question: Am I ready for a relationship? Answering that question honestly and vulnerably will save you a lot of time and a lot of heartbreak []
Existing home sales fell 3.7% to a seasonally adjusted 6.01 million in March, from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), which revised Febraury existing home sales to 6.24 million.
The Wisconsin Republican, who is up for reelection in 2022, questioned the "big push" to get everyone vaccinated.
The semiconductor industry is known for its cyclical nature and has been through one of its boom phases. However, Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland says the cycle is reaching a peak. “Industry lead-times and valuation multiples have expanded to levels well beyond their historical averages,” says Roland. With the segment due a pullback, Rolland thinks it’s time for a reassessment of one of the chip industry’s giants – Qualcomm (QCOM). And it’s not a positive one. Rolland downgraded QCOM’s rating from Positive (i.e. Buy) to Neutral (i.e. Hold) and slashed the price target from $175 to $155. Still, the revised target could yield investors returns of 14% over the coming months. (To watch Rolland’s track record, click here) Over the past decade, Qualcomm has been through “some harrowing ups and downs,” Rolland says, although the 5-star analyst applauds the company for a “wonderful turnaround since 2017.” The trend reversal has resulted in the stock’s “exceptional performance” over the last couple of years. However, there are several “future risks” which account for the downgrade. These include: “1) near-term benefits (long-term headwinds) from over-ordering and elevated pricing; 2) licensing and royalty fights in the future as handsets and 5G technology continue to commoditize; 3) a revamped and competitive offering from MediaTek; 4) supply issues (transceiver supply out of Samsung, Texas more specifically); and 5) most importantly Apple’s “doubling down” on modem and (some) RF independence in '23/'24 and beyond.” That said, Rolland does consider he could be making the wrong call. Qualcomm has steered its way with skill through various clashes with the FTC and Apple, coming out victorious in court cases and “reconnecting with their largest customer.” Rolland also highlights his belief that from early on, Susquehanna identified the RF opportunity for Qualcomm, which could still be in its “early innings,” with RF wins accelerating. “Trusted contacts tell us the company may be bundling RF in order to get 5G modems that are in tight supply,” Rolland noted as an example. However, these positives are not enough to convince Rolland the bull case has merit right now. Rolland joins a growing trend on Wall Street. The analyst’s downgrade is the third to take place within the last 12 days. Based on 8 Buys and Holds, each, the stock currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target remains an upbeat one – at $168.14, upside of 24% is projected for the year ahead. (See QCOM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.
Former President George W. Bush recently revealed that instead of voting for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, he wrote in the name of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. “She knows it,” Bush reportedly told People magazine of Rice, who served as secretary of state during his presidency. “But she told me she would refuse to accept the office.” In 2016, Bush and former first lady Laura Bush did not cast votes for a presidential candidate, voting only for Republican candidates in down-ballot races, his spokesperson said. Bush’s decision not to vote for his party’s nominee two presidential cycles running may be the product of bad blood between the Bush family and Trump in the wake of the 2016 GOP primary. During the 2016 race, Trump repeatedly insulted Bush’s brother, Jeb Bush, who also ran a 2016 bid for the presidency. While campaigning, Trump also criticized the Bush legacy and blamed George W. Bush for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Though Bush has been critical of the GOP in recent promotional interviews for his new book Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, he used the People interview to walk back his recent harsh appraisal of the party. In an interview with NBC’s Today that aired Tuesday, Bush called the GOP “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist.” He later toned down his remarks in his interview with People: “Really, what I should have said — there’s loud voices who are isolationists, protectionists and nativists, something, by the way, I talked about when I was president.” “But I painted with too broad a brush … because by saying what I said, it excluded a lot of Republicans who believe we can fix the problem,” he added. While promoting the new book, which features portraits of American immigrants, Bush has said he hopes to usher in a more “respectful tone” on Capitol Hill. The mission of the book, he said, is to help change Congress’ outlook on the country’s immigration policy. “Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration,” Bush said, addressing Congress in an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday. “Please put aside trying to score political points on either side.” Bush, a Republican who served as president from 2001 to 2009, has supported a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants given they pass a background check and pay any back taxes.