Man stabbed to death in Knightdale following workplace fight, police say

A Raleigh man was charged in the fatal stabbing of a coworker Tuesday following a physical altercation in Knightdale.

Police responded to a report of a “fight in progress” around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday outside of a business on Spectrum Drive in Knightdale near an exit of Interstate 87 in eastern Wake County.

Delevious Tejuan Gilbert, 49, was suffering from several stab wounds, the Knightdale Police Department said in a news release.

Police attempted life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived. He was taken to WakeMed where he died.

Police have not released the name of the 43-year-old Raleigh man arrested at the scene or his place of employment.

Authorities said they believe that the altercation stems from an previous conflict between the men Monday.

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said the death could have been prevented if company managers and law enforcement were alerted of the Monday altercation.

“Incidents like these underscore the importance of workplace safety,” Chief Lawrence Capps said in the news release. “Managers and employees both play important roles in mitigating workplace violence. It is expected that companies will always take measures to mitigate foreseeable risks, employ sound policies, and provide proper training for their personnel.”

Police investigators are using video footage from the area as evidence of the events.

Company representatives and witnesses are cooperating with the investigation, police said.