Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter

One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said.

The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said.

He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said.

Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The victim’s 59-year-old roommate was taken into custody, and was awaiting charges on Saturday evening, police and sources said.

The Christopher has 207 units of permanent housing for low-income and formerly homeless people, as well as for people living with HIV/AIDS, its website says.

Breaking Ground, the non-profit behind the Christopher, operates nearly 4,000 units of housing in the city, upstate New York and Connecticut.