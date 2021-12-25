Man stabbed to death at Merced home on Christmas Eve. Where police found suspect

A man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly killed another man at a home in Merced on Christmas Eve,

Officers responded to a call just before 11 p.m., in the 2600 block of 1st Avenue of reports of a stabbing, police said.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification is being witheheld pending notification of next of kin.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Aaron David Barron of Delhi, was on scene and arrested and charged with murder and booked into Merced County jail.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.