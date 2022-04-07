Man stabbed to death in Murfreesboro; homicide detectives arrest roommate

Homicide detectives arrested a man they believe stabbed his roommate to death and left his lifeless body inside their rented condo, Murfreesboro police reported Thursday.

The victim, 27-year-old Ryan Wolcott, was found by another roommate inside their University Commons condo on Old Lascassas Road around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday (April 6). Wolcott had been stabbed multiple times.

Police charged 34-year-old Allister Jennings with first-degree murder.

Detectives are still investigating to determine a motive, according to the press release from Murfreesboro Police Department spokesperson Larry Flowers.

Jennings is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $750,000 bond. A hearing is set for May 4 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

This file photo shows a Murfreesboro Police Department patrol car

