Man stabbed to death in Northeast Baltimore, police say

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in Northeast Baltimore Thursday night, city police said.

Baltimore police said patrol officers heard about a stabbing around 9:10 p.m. and went to the 1500 block of East 28th St.

It was in that block of the city’s Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood, police said, where officers found a man who had been stabbed.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

Homicide detectives have taken up the investigation of the fatal stabbing.

Police said the investigators encourage anybody with information about it to call them at 410-396-2100.

If someone knows something about the stabbing but wishes to remain anonymous they can do so by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, police said.