Man stabbed to death in Norwalk

Nov. 6—NORWALK — A Norwalk man is dead following a domestic dispute Saturday night.

Joeby Reed, 40, was stabbed and died from his injuries. An underage suspect, a family member, taken into custody, Norwalk police chief Dave Smith said.

Norwalk police received a 911 call to 37 A E. Washington St., Norwalk, at 11:19 p.m. and police arrived on the scene at 11:20 p.m.

Norwalk fire and North Central EMS arrived shortly after that.

A 16-year-old, Reed's son, was transported to the Seneca County Detention Center, Smith said.

"Immediately after getting to the scene and helping the victim, the Norwalk Detective Bureau was called in and started investigating the scene."

Reed, his son and his wife were at the scene.

"That's all I know about it right now," Smith said. "There was an argument and Joeby ended up with a fatal stab wound."

Did the wife see it?

"Unsure," Smith said. "They were all awake at the time."

Smith said he expects to release more information Monday.

"Once again another shocking incident in 2022 for the city of Norwalk," Smith said, noting this is the first murder of the year.

"Remember, the suspect was taken into custody seconds after the police arrived, so I don't have a lot of the answers yet. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected at this time."

Smith said he was not aware of any past problems with the suspect.