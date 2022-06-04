Man stabbed to death in Oceano, SLO County Sheriff’s Office says

A man was stabbed to death in Oceano around early Saturday morning, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of the assault with a deadly weapon at 1:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Ocean Street, according to the news release.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult man who had been stabbed. The Sheriff’s Office did not say how long after receiving the report they arrived.

Medics responded, but the man later died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the homicde, but the Sheriff’s Office did not disclose any information about a suspect, or further details about the victim.

The Sheriff’s Office said this is believed to be an isolated incident with no public safety risk.